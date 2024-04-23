SF asking judge to toss out teenagers' lawsuits over mass arrest at skateboarding event last summer

Police arrested more than 100 people as they broke up the Dolores Hill Bomb last July
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is asking a judge to toss out lawsuits filed on behalf of teens arrested at a skateboarding event last summer.
Police arrested more than 100 people as they broke up the Dolores Hill Bomb last July.
It's an event where skateboarders race down the hill near Dolores Park.
Four teens are suing the city.
They say their civil rights were violated when they were detained outside in the cold for hours without food or water.
The city attorney's office says it's trying to get the cases dismissed.
The case heads to a judge on April 30.
