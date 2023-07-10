SFPD receives backlash after dozens arrested at skateboarding event in Dolores Park

Activists say they are protesting police response to an "unsanctioned skateboarding flash mob" at Dolores Park Saturday night.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Activists and members of the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club say they are protesting police response to an "unsanctioned skateboarding flash mob" at Dolores Park Saturday night.

Police officers in riot gear moved in Saturday to disperse a crowd of hundreds of skateboarders who took over Dolores Street.

The Dolores Hill Bomb event has been held on and off for years, with the last one taking place in 2020.

Muni Metro streetcars and a Muni bus were vandalized with graffiti.

Police urged participants to disperse without much success.

"I hereby declare this to be an unlawful assembly in the name of the people of the state of California and all those assembled on Dolores Street between 18th and 19th and in Dolores Park to immediately disperse, which means to break up the assembly," an officer can be heard saying through a loudspeaker from a police car.

San Francisco supervisor Dean Preston sent this tweet this morning, reading in part, "Armed in riot gear, they issued dispersal orders, threatened tear gas, and then arrested, ziptied and detained many children for hours."

"I'm at a loss to explain this abuse of power, waste of money, and trauma inflicted on our young people. I'm ashamed of our City leadership for this type of militarization of our streets and attack on our youth. People deserve answers," Preston continued.

Police say 32 adults were arrested and booked on suspicion of causing a riot, being present at an unlawful assembly and conspiracy. 81 juveniles were also cited and released.

Police Chief William Scott says there were no serious injuries reported. He denounced the street takeover as dangerous and illegal.

"This dangerous and unlawful behavior put members of the public and our officers at risk of serious injury or worse," Scott said in a statement. "This behavior will not be tolerated in our city and I thank our officers for taking action to hold those accountable who brazenly engaged in reckless and dangerous behavior and violated the law. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries."

Bay City News contributed to this report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live