Advocates march across Golden Gate Bridge for gun violence prevention awareness

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Several hundred people rallied and marched across the Golden Gate Bridge to bring visibility and awareness to the issue of gun violence. Families, advocates and survivors are demanding real change when it comes to preventing gun violence.

People braved the fog to march across the Golden Gate Bridge Sunday to say enough is enough.

"End gun violence," the group chanted.

Gun violence prevention advocates wore orange, a color often worn by hunters to signify not being a target -- but many say gun violence can target anyone.

"It doesn't matter if you're Black, white, Gay, straight or what religion you are. When those bullets come flying, it's not going to discriminate," said Rudy Corpuz, Jr. from United Playaz.

The annual rally for National Gun Violence Awareness Day was organized by Moms Demand Action who are calling for stronger gun safety laws to keep kids safe in school.

"I joined this movement because of school shootings like Uvalde and Parkland that left me terrified to go to school. As a Nation, enough blood has been spilled. It's time for change now," said 12-year-old Alex Iberra from Oakland Roots.

Liz Russell survived the 2018 shooting at veteran's treatment program in Yountville. Three of her co-workers were killed.

"There's a lot of gun violence happening it's on the rise. We know that common sense gun laws save people from this tragedy," Russell said.

"We are here today to honor the victims of gun violence and spread awareness about things you can do for gun safety If you have a gun in your home. We need to find common ground to keep the community safer," said Marin County District Attorney Lori Fragoli.

Fifteen years ago, a shooting in San Francisco left Arthur Renowitsky paralyzed. He's now dedicated his life to keeping safe from gun violence.

"Every day I wake up and look at this wheelchair as a positive, not negative. There's a real reason why I'm doing this," Renowitsky said.

These advocates say they'll keep marching until there's a change.

