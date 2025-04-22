SFUSD superintendent details staffing cuts, new payroll system amid massive budget deficit

SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su has outlined staffing cuts and a new payroll system as part of her plan to tackle the $114 million budget deficit.

SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su has outlined staffing cuts and a new payroll system as part of her plan to tackle the $114 million budget deficit.

SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su has outlined staffing cuts and a new payroll system as part of her plan to tackle the $114 million budget deficit.

SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su has outlined staffing cuts and a new payroll system as part of her plan to tackle the $114 million budget deficit.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The superintendent of San Francisco Unified has outlined planned staffing cuts and a new payroll system as a part of the district's "Fiscal Stabilization Plan" to tackle its $114 million budget deficit.

Superintendent Maria Su, who has been on the job for six months, talked to the media about the changes that need to be made. She will go before the Board of Education with further details on Tuesday.

"We've been living on a credit card, and this cycle is not acceptable," Su said.

Su says the district has a plan to tackle its budget shortfall, but big changes are needed to get its finances in order.

MORE: SFUSD board unanimously votes to send preliminary layoff notices to hundreds of employees

"SFUSD is committed to ending our habit of deficit spending," she said.

About 85% of the school district's $1.2 billion budget is allocated for staffing. Su says the plan to stabilize the budget starts with staffing cuts, but those do not involve teacher jobs.

"To meet the $114 million planned reduction for school year 2025 to 2026, we have to make significant workforce reductions in both our central office as well as school sites," she said.

Su says the proposed central office staff cuts, which include more than 200 jobs, could save the district $34 million. She also says 34 counselors and 143 paraeducators face layoffs.

To prevent teacher layoffs, the plan proposes early retirement package offers for 314 people.

MORE: As SF Unified School District evaluates number of layoffs needed, pre-K enrollment increases

"We are so grateful for our staff who have taken us up on this package," Su said.

Su says the plan to implement a new payroll system called Frontline is another way to stabilize the district's budget.

Meredith Dodson, executive director of the SF Parent Coalition, says parents are relieved that school closures and teacher layoffs are not currently part of the plan.

"I think they are trying to realign staffing across the classroom, and that is great to hear they don't actually have to lay off any teachers," Dodson said.

As for the proposed cuts to central office staff, she says they want more clarity on what that will mean for "student learning and instruction."