Shop exclusive discounts with beauty deals from LED mirrors to cosmetics, up to 50% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Beauty

40% off ABC Secret Sales Staff Fancii: Compact LED Mirrors $29.40

$49 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date Shop Now

No more beauty mishaps with compact, portable LED mirrors. These chic compacts feature natural day-lighting that allows you to get an accurate reflection of your full face. The 10X magnifying side is great for tweezing, grooming and finer details. The rechargeable design means you're never without a mirror. Lightweight and travel approved! Choose from two sizes.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Staff PÜR Beauty: Cosmetics $13

$26 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date Shop Now

Accentuate natural-born beauty with PÜR Beauty. Their philosophy is pure and simple, with products backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best, even after the makeup comes off. From cleanser and skincare to makeup and the popular illuminating setting spray, this assortment makes getting ready easy and enjoyable.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Staff Dr. Brant: Skincare $67.50

$135 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date Shop Now

Get the skin you want with tried and true products defined by one common factor: real results. Dr. Brandt's dare to age revitalizing face serum was inspired by the latest research into regenerative medicine. Formulated to push back against collagen loss, it firms skin, smoothes the look of lines and restores youthful radiance. No More Baggage is an eye de-puffing gel that visibly reduces the look of under-eye bags and dark circles for a rested, youthful look around the eye. Serums, creams, moisturizers, sun care, exfoliators and more that target a range of skin concerns are available.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Staff LOVE & PEBBLE: Masks and Treatment $34

$68 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date Shop Now

Deliver the results of a luxurious spa facial, without ever leaving home. It's designed to give you an instant glow by combining the power of ice with nourishing ingredients to soothe, hydrate, and brighten your skin. Skin feels smoother, fresher, and glowing as the pop melts to treat your complexion in minutes. Options specifically formulated for added glow and skin soothing. Reusable masks for under eye and face will nourish your skin!

50% off ABC Secret Sales Staff Supersmile: Oral Care $67.50

$135 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date Shop Now

Get your brightest, healthiest smile with Supersmile. The top-of-the-line Sina45 Pulse Toothbrush has a unique polishing head, four custom settings and an auto two-minute timer. Dentist-level clean at your fingertips is specially designed for effective and powerful cleaning and gum health. The toothpaste and accelerator system whitens and improves overall oral wellness simply by brushing for two minutes twice a day. Every product is backed by Calprox science, Supersmile's proprietary formula that gently dissolves the biofilm that plaque, bacteria and stains adhere to - all for cleaner teeth. No harsh abrasives and only clean ingredients.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

