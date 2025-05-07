Father and son identified as victims in deadly CA plane crash

Investigators will look at the aircraft's maintenance records, air traffic communications, and the pilot's training.

Investigators will look at the aircraft's maintenance records, air traffic communications, and the pilot's training.

Investigators will look at the aircraft's maintenance records, air traffic communications, and the pilot's training.

Investigators will look at the aircraft's maintenance records, air traffic communications, and the pilot's training.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- A father and son have been identified as the two people killed over the weekend when a small plane crashed in a Simi Valley neighborhood.

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims were positively identified as 69-year-old Paul Berkovitz of Westlake Village and 36-year-old Matthew J. Berkovitz of Thousand Oaks.

Courtesy of the Berkovitz family

The two died of "multiple blunt force injuries," the medical examiner's office said. The family's dog, Brody, was also killed.

"We want to express our sincere thanks to the Ventura County Fire Department, the Simi Valley Police Department, and all first responders for their swift and heroic efforts at the scene," read a statement from the Berkovitz family.

"Paul was a devoted father and husband, a passionate pilot, and a lifelong animal lover. Brody, his loyal companion, was by his side on many of his flights. Matt shared his father's passion for aviation, and the time they spent flying together brought them both great joy. As we mourn this tremendous loss, we ask, respectfully, that the media and public allow our family to grieve privately. We are awaiting the results of the NTSB investigation that is underway to determine the cause of this tragedy. Our family will not be giving interviews or making further public statements, now or in the future."

Video in the media player above is from a previous update

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch area.

The plane had taken off from Lancaster and was headed toward Camarillo, authorities said.

The plane's flight path showed that when it reached the Wood Ranch neighborhood, it took a turn, crashing near several homes.

No residents were injured.

Two families have since been displaced from their homes for the foreseeable future as the investigation continues.

The NTSB said it has finished removing the small pieces of the plane that ended up scattered around the homeowners' yard.

"We will be looking into the occupants on board, the pilot, the machine, the airframe itself, being the airplane, which is an RV-10, and the environment," NTSB Air Safety Investigators Michael Hicks over the weekend.

The full investigation into the crash could take up to 18 months.