Bay Area teen drowns during trip with fraternity brothers at Lake Havasu

A Bay Area teen drowned over the weekend while on a trip with his fraternity brothers at Lake Havasu, according to multiple reports.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials say 18-year-old Simon Daniel of Pinole went under the water and did not resurface on Saturday near Copper Canyon.

In a post on Facebook, Daniel's Cal State Fullerton fraternity released details about what led up to the tragic incident.

"Simon entered the Lake Havasu River alongside three fraternity brothers and two visiting sorority members. Unbeknownst to them, recent heavy rains in the Havasu Valley region had significantly increased water flow, creating hazardous conditions including strong currents, crosswinds and swells," the fraternity said in the statement.

It went on to say several fraternity members tried to rescue all six students, but tragically, Daniel was swept away by a wave.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, along with other agencies, launched a search for Daniel, which included divers, sonar and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV). They were able to locate Daniel's body on Sunday morning.

According to Daniel's fraternity, he was a computer science major who was known for his love of music, boundless energy, and kind spirit.

"He was the heart of the fraternity - genuine, joyful, and someone who brightened every room with his brilliant smile."

One of Daniel's former teachers tells ABC7 News that he attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Pinole and later went on to St. Mary's College High School in Berkeley, where he graduated in 2024.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Corporal Brandon Abell of the Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department at (760) 326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.