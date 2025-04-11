Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence launch new 'Safety First, Sexy Second' buddy system campaign

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence launched a new "Safety First, Sexy Second" campaign, which promotes using a buddy system when engaging in hookups.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a longstanding staple in the Bay Area.

On Friday, she used her platform to raise awareness for a new common sense safety campaign: "Safety First, Sexy Second."

"Safety First, Sexy Second" is a type of "buddy system" that the Roma created in response to the rise of hate crimes in the LGBTQ+ community.

It promotes three simple safety steps: "1. Buddy-up 2. Hookup 3. Follow-up."

Sister Roma sat with ABC7's Reggie Aqui to talk more about the campaign and its launch, along with some highlights from her recent trip to Japan.

