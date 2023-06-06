Legendary drag queen, activist Sister Roma honored by CA state legislature amid controversy

San Francisco's very own Sister Roma was honored by the California state legislature in Sacramento as part of Pride Month celebrations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco's very own Sister Roma - viewed by some as a deeply offensive figure and by others as a beacon of the LGBTQ movement was honored in a ceremony on the floor of the state senate and the assembly in Sacramento Monday afternoon.

Sister Roma was one of 15 people recognized in both the state senate and the state assembly as part of Pride onth celebrations.

San Francisco's Senator Scott Wiener invited Sister Roma to the capitol as his guest.

Eight Senate Republicans asked Senator Wiener to withdraw his invitation, but that request was denied.

Sister Roma is a member of the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence," a group of queer and trans activists who call themselves nuns as they devote themselves to community service.

They were founded in San Francisco in 1977 and now have followers around the world.

"Sister Roma is one of the very best community leaders in San Francisco. She does amazing work," said Senator Wiener.

As part of Pride month celebrations in California, the dodgers baseball team invited 'The Sisters' to appear at a ballgame and later uninvited them over concerns the group mocks the Catholic Church.

Then the Dodgers reversed course and re-invited 'The Sisters.'

Still protesters representing Christian and Catholic groups showed up at the state capitol for a prayer vigil in response to ceremonies on the floor of the legislature honoring what they say are an offensive group of men who dress in drag as nuns.

"We're not protesting. We're not yelling and screaming. We're just praying," said one man who came to the capitol.

"If they are mocking nuns, devoted to saving the poor today, what's to stop legislators from mocking our Jewish brothers and sisters, our Muslim brothers and sisters," said Jonathan Keller, California Family Council President.

In response, Sister Roma said: "Please don't weaponize your religion and exercise your own internalized transphobia and homophobia to discriminate against any community. I think we are all doing a lot of good in the world, and I think there is room for all of us."

