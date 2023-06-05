Drag Queen legend Sister Roma to be recognized at State Capitol amid controversy

Bay Area drag legend Sister Roma will be honored in Sacramento Monday afternoon as a part of a Pride celebration at the state Capitol.

However, the event is facing some pushback from Republicans and one religious group. But despite planned protests, the show will go on.

"I am so excited for tomorrow," Sister Roma said on Sunday. "I'm completely floored that I'm being recognized with this amazing honor."

Sister Roma is a member of "The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence" a group of queer and trans nuns who have devoted themselves to community service.

Last month, the Los Angeles Dodgers uninvited the "The Sisters" to Pride Night, over concerns it mocks the Catholic church, and similar concerns were swirling at the State capitol. But the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence accepted the Dodgers' re-invitation to Pride Night after backlash for disinviting them.

"It's unfortunate that my Republican colleagues decided to make it an issue of my honoring Sister Roma," Sen. Scott Weiner said. "Sister Roma is one of the very best community leaders in San Francisco. She does amazing work, as do the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in general."

Protesters are planning to show up Monday, hosting a prayer vigil on the steps of the legislature.

