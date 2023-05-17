Dodgers cancel plans to honor Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during Pride celebrations

The Los Angeles Dodgers are uninviting The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from its Pride Night celebrations at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Wednesday that it was uninviting The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from its Pride Night celebrations at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

The team tweeted Wednesday afternoon that inviting the LGTBQIA+ group has been a "source of some controversy," saying due to this the Dodgers decided to remove the Sisters from this year's group of honorees.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a group of queer and trans nuns who have devoted themselves to community service and promoting human rights.

According to their website, they use "humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit."

The Dodgers did not release details about what "controversy" surrounded the Sisters. However, earlier this week Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio sent an open letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred criticizing the league and Dodgers for including the group in Pride Night celebrations.

Sister Roma from San Francisco's Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence tweeted she was disappointed in the team's decision.

California State Senator Scott Wiener took to Twitter to condemn the Dodgers' decision saying, "We expect more from our sports teams - even the Dodgers."

