SJPD officer arrested for series of alleged assaults on girlfriend, shooting hole through roof

Wednesday, August 14, 2024
A San Jose police officer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and firing his duty gun inside his Morgan Hill home.

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose police officer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his now-pregnant girlfriend and firing his duty gun inside his Morgan Hill home in several violent incidents.

A release from SJPD says 31-year-old Timothy Hackney threw his girlfriend into a bedroom and wouldn't let her leave. He also allegedly covered her mouth and slapped a phone out of her hand so she couldn't call 911.

In a different incident, he fired a bullet through the ceiling while their young child was home and Morgan Hill police later found a hole in the roof. When his girlfriend broke into the room, he said to her "I missed," according to the press release.

Police say the incidents started over a year ago.

Hackney has been charged and served a Gun Violence Restraining Order. He is currently on administrative leave with SJPD.

"Domestic violence is a terrible, destructive crime and all perpetrators must be held accountable - badge or no badge," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

