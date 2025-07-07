24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
SJPD shoots, kills suspect possibly armed with 'multiple firearms' after family disturbance call

Monday, July 7, 2025 2:44PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A suspect was shot and killed by police in San Jose on Sunday afternoon, the department said.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the area of Recife Way and Vargas Drive on a call about a family disturbance.

Police allege the suspect was armed with "what appeared to be multiple firearms," and he ended up being shot by an officer. Police said the suspect died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing and street closures are in place. People are asked to avoid the area.

The San Jose Police Department said it would release more information about the shooting on Monday.

