Local artist, family from Mexico among Messi fans clamoring to see icon in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Sports legend Lionel Messi is in the Bay Area with his team, Inter Miami, that's set to play against the San Jose Earthquakes Wednesday.

Local and international fans have been trying to get a glimpse of the soccer icon at his San Jose hotel.

Monday evening, many of those fans got that opportunity when Messi stepped out on a balcony.

Fans flocked to Santana Row in San Jose to just catch a glimpse of the greatest athlete and soccer player in the world - Lionel Messi.

Ramon Quevedo from San Jose captured video of the moment, he said he grew up watching Messi and waited hours until Messi finally showed up.

"I was like, 'No way', finally, my dream came true to see Messi," Quevedo said. "This is something that I've been wanting to happen for years, and it finally happened."

Quevedo came back again Wednesday morning, hoping to get an autograph.

But it wasn't just locals who had been camping outside the hotel hoping to get a sight of Messi. One family from Michoacan, Mexico, came to San Jose just to see the soccer match and get a glimpse of the superstar athlete.

Rafael Sosa carried a sign for Messi that said in Spanish that he traveled 3,000 kilometers to see him and asked for a photo or jersey in return.

Some of the most stunning visuals seen outside the hotel were paintings by local artist Leysar Garcia.

"I want to give this to him and I want him to sign this one," Garcia said, pointing to two paintings of Messi, just the thought of Messi seeing his art brought emotion, "It's gonna make me feel proud of myself."

As proud as the locals are to call San Jose home, their loyalties for Wednesday's match are with their idol, not their city.

When asked who he was rooting for in Wednesday's match, Quevedo's response was quick: "I'm going for Inter Miami!"

The San Jose Earthquakes said Monday that single-game tickets for the May 14 match at 7:30 p.m. sold out. The match comes after a block party celebrating the game that featured Steve Aoki, the event was expected to draw in 15,000 people to Downtown San Jose.