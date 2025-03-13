SoMa residents declare victory after San Francisco withdraws relocation of mental health center

San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood residents are declaring victory after the city withdrew its plans to open a mental health center.

San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood residents are declaring victory after the city withdrew its plans to open a mental health center.

San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood residents are declaring victory after the city withdrew its plans to open a mental health center.

San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood residents are declaring victory after the city withdrew its plans to open a mental health center.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, some residents are declaring victory after the city withdrew its plan to move a mental health service center to their neighborhood.

"There is a lot of drug abuse, a lot of mental health issues and it is ground zero right here," said Rudy Corpuz Jr., executive director of the nonprofit United Playaz.

During the pandemic, the city rented a number of hotels in SoMa and turned them into shelters for the homeless population. Residents say that attracted more crime.

"There was always 10-20 drug dealers with 10-20 people using drugs in front of our own center. We would have to request that during school hours when we are picking up and dropping off kids, that they can move and that was always very dangerous," said Carla Laurel, executive director with the West Bay Pilipino Multi-Service Center.

Nonprofits like West Bay and United Playaz serve youth in the neighborhood and were among many who pushed back when the city tried to relocate its mental health center from 1380 Howard St. to 1125 Mission St.

"When development happens here especially when there are services that are being provided for mental health or addictions - it is always in our neighborhood," said Laurel.

MORE: With new powers, SF Mayor Daniel Lurie announces 1st project to address fentanyl crisis

We looked at the area and found an addiction treatment center, a permanent supportive housing complex, a city health center, a city sobering center along with multiple nonprofits all in the same radius.

"We don't need to add another program," said Corpuz

After community opposition, San Francisco's Department of Public Health withdrew their plan, and said in part:

"After extensive community feedback the best way to achieve those goals is to keep the Behavioral Health Access Center at 1380 Howard Street for the time being."

Supervisor Matt Dorsey who is also a recovery drug addict, was candid about this project in his district.

"At the end of the day, it didn't feel good about using $10-million dollars in Prop 1 funds to move services we already offer four blocks away into a better real estate agreement, it's just not why I voted for Prop 1," said Supervisor Dorsey.

MORE: SF makes yet another attempt to solve chronic homelessness. Will it work this time?

Now, city officials are hoping those funds are still available.

"It's my understanding that the city is asking the state to consider a postponement on this," said Supervisor Dorsey.

For now, the mental health center will remain at 1380 Howard St.

Luz Pena: "Where do you think the city should place that center?"

Rudy Corpuz Jr.: "It's a good question. I would like to sit at the drawing table with them and map that out because no one wants it in their neighborhood. Nobody."

Full statement by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH):

"With every decision we make at SFDPH, our goal is to most effectively connect San Franciscans to the resources they need to have stable and healthy lives, while working with communities to support their neighborhoods. After extensive community feedback the best way to achieve those goals is to keep the Behavioral Health Access Center at 1380 Howard Street for the time being. As always, we will continue exploring opportunities to expand our services and ensure continuity and stability for everyone we serve."