Red Sox trade All-Star slugger Rafael Devers to Giants

The Giants acquired three-time All-Star Rafael Devers from theRed Sox on Sunday in a stunning trade that sent a player Boston once considered a franchise cornerstone to a San Francisco team needing an offensive infusion.

Boston received left-handed starter Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and Rookie League right-hander Jose Bello.

The Giants will cover the remainder of Devers' contract, which runs through 2033 and will pay him more than $250 million, sources told ESPN.

Harrison was on his way to the bullpen to warm up for Sunday's start at the Los Angeles Dodgers when he was called back to the clubhouse and informed of the trade. Reliever Sean Hjelle was told about 30 minutes before first pitch that he would start.

"Yeah, it was a lot, and it was late. But you know what? This is something we really needed," Giants manager Bob Melvin said.

"To get a guy like Devers ... there's a lot you have to give up for him, but this fits us perfectly. It's a power left-handed bat, a guy that can go the other way and hit for power in our ballpark. I mean, it's tailor-made for us, so kudos to the front office to swing this."

The trade ends the fractured relationship between Devers and the Red Sox that had degraded since spring training, when Devers balked at moving off third base -- the position where he had spent his whole career -- after the signing of free agent Alex Bregman. The Red Sox gave no forewarning to Devers, who expressed frustration before relenting and agreeing to be their designated hitter.

After a season-ending injury to first baseman Triston Casas in early May, the Red Sox asked Devers to move to first base. Devers declined, suggesting the front office "should do their jobs" and find another player after the organization told him during spring training he would be the DH for the remainder of the season. The day after Devers' comments, Red Sox owner John Henry, president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow flew to Kansas City, where Boston was playing, to talk with Devers.

In the weeks since, Devers' refusal to play first led to internal tension and helped facilitate the deal, sources said.

"Everybody around the league, I think, was paying attention to that. When any team is having some kind of drama like that, with a player like Devers -- he basically was the face of the franchise," Giants shortstop Willy Adames said in an on-field interview during the ESPN broadcast of Sunday's game.

San Francisco pounced -- and added a force to an offense that ranks 15th in runs scored in Major League Baseball. Devers, 28, is hitting .272/.401/.504 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs, tied for the third most in MLB. Over his nine-year career, Devers is hitting .279/.349/.509 with 215 home runs and 696 RBIs in 1,053 games.

Boston believed enough in Devers to give him a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension in January 2023. He rewarded the Red Sox with a Silver Slugger Award that season and made his third All-Star team in 2024.

Whether he slots in at designated hitter or first base with San Francisco -- the Giants signed Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman to a six-year, $151 million deal last year -- is unknown.

"That's a conversation for myself, Bob and [ general manager ] Zack [ Minasian ] to have with him," Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said Sunday night.

But San Francisco sought Devers more for his bat, one that immediately makes the Giants -- who are fighting for National League West supremacy with the Dodgers-- a better team.

"We're excited about adding one of the best hitters in all of Major League Baseball to our lineup," Posey said. "We're obviously taking on a lot of dollars, but there's a belief that adding a guy like this puts us in a good position to keep winning ballgames, get into the playoffs and try to win a World Series, which is our ultimate goal."

To add Devers, the Giants gave a package of young talent and took on a contract that multiple teams' models had as underwater.

"It's tough losing [ Harrison and Hicks ] ," Giants pitcher Logan Webb said,"but we're getting a guy back who changes the lineup, who's probably a top-10 hitter in baseball every year.

"Any time you add a player of that caliber, I think you give yourself a chance every day.I don't know where he's going to hit, but I don't think it really matters. The guy's a stud -- plain and simple. I'm excited about it."

Harrison, 23, is the prize of the deal for the Red Sox, particularly for a team replete with young hitting talent but starving for young pitching. Once considered one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, Harrison has shuttled between San Francisco and Triple-A Sacramento this season.

He has a 4.48 ERA over 182 innings since debuting with the Giants in 2023. He has struck out 178, walked 62 and allowed 30 home runs.

The Red Sox optioned Harrison to Triple-A Worcester after the trade was announced.

Hicks, 28, who has toggled between starter and reliever since signing with the Giants for four years and $44 million before the 2024 season, is on the injured list because of right toe inflammation. One of the hardest-throwing pitchers in baseball, Hicks has a 6.47 ERA over 48 innings this season. He could join the Red Sox's ailing bullpen, which Breslow has sought to upgrade.

Tibbs, 22, was selected by the Giants with the 13th pick in last year's draft out of Florida State. A 6-foot, 200-pound corner outfielder, Tibbs has spent the season at High-A, where he has hit .245/.377/.480 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs in 56 games. Scouts laud his command of the strike zone -- he has 41 walks and 45 strikeouts in 252 plate appearances -- but question whether his swing will translate at higher levels.

Bello, 20, has spent the season as a reliever for the Giants' Rookie League affiliate. In 18 innings, he has struck out 28 and walked three while posting a 2.00 ERA.

The deal is the latest in which Boston shipped a player central to the franchise.

Boston traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in February 2020, just more than a year after leading Boston to a franchise-record 108 wins and a World Series title and winning the American League MVP Award.

Devers was part of that World Series-winning team in 2018 and led the Red Sox in RBIs each season from 2020 to 2024, garnering AL MVP votes across each of the past four years. Devers had been with the Red Sox since 2013, when he signed as an international amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic. He debuted four years later at age 20.

Boston is banking on its young talent to replace Devers' production. The Red Sox regularly play four rookies -- infielders Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer, outfielder Roman Anthony and catcher Carlos Narvaez-- and infielder Franklin Arias and outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia are expected to contribute in the coming years.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.