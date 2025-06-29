Warriors pick up options on Quinten Post, Gui Santos

The Golden State Warriors exercised the team options for center Quinten Post and forward Gui Santos on Sunday.

The moves to keep Post and Santos comes after Golden State extended qualifying offers on Saturday to forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Taran Armstrong, making both restricted free agents on Tuesday and giving the Warriors the right to match any offer sheets.

While Kuminga's future is the biggest question mark heading into free agency for Golden State, the Warriors exercised their options on two young players who were a part of coach Steve Kerr's rotation at times last season.

Kerr has been high on the 7-foot Post, who earned a spot in the rotation as a rookie in the second half of the season and averaged 8.1 points while giving the Warriors a stretch-5 option. Post, 25, shot 40.8% from 3 last season.

Santos, 23, played in 56 games in his second season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game. Kerr often praised the 6-6 forward for his hustle and energy last season.