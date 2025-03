1 killed in mobile home park fire in San Jose, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews discovered a body while fighting a mobile home fire in San Jose Saturday night.

Crews received several calls from neighbors around 9:30 p.m. about a mobile home engulfed in flames at the South Bay Mobile Home Park located on Oakland Road.

An adult was found deceased in the fire and a second person inside the home escaped the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.