South San Francisco police seize over 5,000 lbs of fireworks during bust at storage facility

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police and fire crews made a huge suspected fireworks bust in South San Francisco on Wednesday.

This was at a Public Storage locker on Oyster Point Boulevard and was first reported just after 10 a.m.

Video from SKY7 shows police assessing dozens of boxes outside the locker. The boxes say "Fireball" on the outside.

Police say officers observed over 5,000 lbs of fireworks, valued at over $300,000.

At this time, it's unclear who the fireworks belong to or what exactly the plans for them were.

