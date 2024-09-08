SFO-bound Southwest flight diverted to SoCal airport after smell of smoke detected in plane

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Southwest flight-bound for San Francisco International Airport was diverted to Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County on Saturday after a faint smell of smoke was detected in the aircraft.

Boeing 737 Max 9 departed from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and was supposed to arrive later that evening.

Flight crew says there was no visible smoke, but crew decided to make a precautionary landing.

A Southwest spokesperson reported that nothing unusual was found on the aircraft during an initial inspection.

Passengers were diverted to another plane and arrived late Saturday night.