Wyoming-bound flight from SFO diverted after pilot not allowed to land: Here's the unusual reason

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Alaska flight from San Francisco International Airport to Jackson Hole, Wyoming had to divert to Salt Lake City last week.
It turns out, the issue -- was really unusual.
The pilot wasn't allowed to land in Jackson Hole.
Jackson Hole Airport has special qualifications to take off and land due to the mountainous terrain.
Passengers on the SkyWest Flight 3491 posted on Reddit that the pilot announced during the flight -- he didn't have those qualifications.
SkyWest issued a statement to a local newspaper saying it was actually a paperwork error and the pilot was qualified.
But they swapped the pilot out in Salt Lake City and the plane continued on after a short delay.