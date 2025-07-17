Pelosi calls Trump's plan to reopen Alcatraz 'stupidest initiative yet' ahead of Bondi visit

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi took aim at Trump Wednesday night, calling his plan to reopen Alcatraz his "stupidest initiative yet."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two top federal officials are set to visit Alcatraz on Thursday as part of President Donald Trump's suggestion it be reopened as a federal prison.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum will reportedly tour the island. Bondi oversees the Bureau of Prisons while Burgum's department controls the land.

In May, Trump said he wanted to rebuild Alcatraz, which most experts believe is unrealistic.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, whose district includes the island, released a statement Wednesday evening ahead of Bondi's visit.

"With stiff competition, the planned announcement to reopen Alcatraz as a federal penitentiary is the Trump Administration's stupidest initiative yet. It should concern us all that clearly the only intellectual resources the Administration has drawn upon for this foolish notion are decades-old fictional Hollywood movies," said Pelosi.

The prison was closed in 1963 due to crumbling infrastructure and experts say it would cost billions to reopen the facility.

"Make no mistake: this stupidity is a diversionary tactic to draw attention away from this Administration's cruelest actions yet in their Big, Ugly Law, which takes away food from children and rips health care from millions to give tax breaks to billionaires. It remains to be seen how this Administration could possibly afford to spend billions to convert and maintain Alcatraz as a prison when they are already adding trillions of dollars to the national debt with their sinful law," said Pelosi.

Alcatraz Island is now a major tourist site that is operated by the National Park Service and is a designated National Historic Landmark.