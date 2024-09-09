  • Watch Now

Halloween-masked men arrested for allegedly burglarizing Antioch Spirit Halloween store: police

ByTony Hicks Bay City News logo
Monday, September 9, 2024 8:56PM
ANTIOCH, Calif. -- Antioch police arrested two men Thursday who allegedly burglarized a Spirit Halloween store wearing, perhaps not coincidentally, Halloween masks.

After the store closed Thursday evening, officers responded to a report from a caller who saw two men inside the store with flashlights.

Officers observed the suspects -- both wearing Halloween masks -- pushing shopping carts full of costumes across Somerville Road. The store is located at 2520 Somersville Road.

After detaining the men, security footage confirmed their involvement in the break-in.

A search revealed that the suspects were carrying ammunition, and one had prior felony convictions.

Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary and unlawful possession of ammunition and were taken to county jail.

