Video shows dozens of people ransacking store at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland gas station manager is expressing anger and frustration Friday after dozens of people ransacked his business overnight - and to make matters worse, he says police never showed up after he called for help.

It happened at The 76 Station on Hegenberger Road, near Interstate 880, just up the street from the airport.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows dozens of thieves ransacking Oakland shop, stealing $100,000 in merchandise

It all began around 4:30 a.m. when a crowd attending a nearby sideshow broke in and began ransacking the place.

Station manager Sam Mardaie believes some 80 to 100 people took part - apparently unhappy that they weren't allowed inside the station and only offering window service which was normal for that time of night.

Mardaie estimates that the damage and theft totals are more than $100,000.

We reached out to Oakland police for a comment about Mardaie's claims about the response, but we have yet to hear back.

This is just the latest in a series of issues on the Hegenberger corridor.

On Wednesday, police turned out in force after reports of a shooting at Chevron. SKY7 was over the scene and spotted a car with its rear-window blown out.

And of course, this is the same area where an In-N-Out closed in March due to ongoing crime - a first for the popular chain.