EXCLUSIVE: Video shows dozens of thieves ransacking Oakland shop, stealing $100,000 in merchandise

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A small business in Oakland wants to get the word out about a mass robbery where they say one hundred thousand dollars in merchandise was stolen.

Ali Zerag says his brother's store, 98 Gift Shop in the area of International and 98th was broken into early last Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows dozens of people stream in and ransack the smoke shop.





That weekend, the independently owned Wellspring Pharmacy in Oakland was also targeted in a similar fashion. Owner, Andrew Beyers said the robbery was devastating and employees spend much of their day off restoring the store so customers could have their prescriptions on time.

Oakland Police are investigating the incident.

