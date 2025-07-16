Scary attempted kidnapping caught on camera, police say victim did 'everything right'

Shocking video from Florida shows a woman in a headlock, being dragged into a pickup truck during an attempted kidnapping last month.

A terrifying attempted kidnapping was caught on camera. Police said the victim did "everything right" in the situation.

Police said a someone called 911 to report an attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of a business at 1054 SR 206 East. in St. Augustine, Florida.

Video shows as a man drags a woman out of the store and tries to put her in his truck, however she fought the attacker.

Police said the man had allegedly committed a robbery inside the business and then tried to kidnap the female employee.

"The victim in this situation did everything right - scream/yell, fight, attract attention," police said.

Police said the attempted kidnapping happened after a robbery in St. Augustine, Florida.

A witness went to help the victim and the suspect drove off.

The suspect, identified as Theodore Michael Tundidor, was later found driving recklessly by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, and grand theft auto.