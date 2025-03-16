Thousands line San Francisco's Market Street for St. Patrick's Day Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From flags waving to pipers piping, the Irish pride was palpable Saturday morning on San Francisco's Market Street.

"We love the firemen, we love the cops, we love the city," said Richmond District resident Bissy Sancimino, who was packed in with thousands more to witness the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. "It's pride in our heritage. It's pride in being Irish. Even if you're not Irish, you have all your friends and family who might be."

"It's a tradition. I've been doing it since I was a kid, so I brought my kids here. Three, three beautiful daughters," said Fatima Alagazzali, who made the trip in from Berkeley.

"This year's parade is going to be a rip roaring occasion we have 130 floats there abouts," said parade director, James Quinn. "I'm expecting 15 to 20,000 people there's a been a bit of a buzz about the parade in the past few years."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie joined the parade, greeting constituents along the way.

"It's one of the great days of the year in San Francisco. We've got tens of thousands of people out here. I feel Irish today," said Lurie. "This city is on the rise. Just look at this crowd early Saturday. I'm feeling optimistic and hopeful about our city's future."

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott also walked in the parade, noting it's all hands on deck for the event to keep the crowd safe.

"We have a lot of officers in the parade, but we're also fully deployed," said Scott, who also gave a nod to the Irish. "We have so much Irish heritage in our department. From day one, the SFPD has been built on the backs of our Irish heritage."