State lawmakers call for ban of trans student athletes from track and field championships

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGO) -- On Thursday, a group of politicians and different organizations gathered in Clovis for a special news conference about transgender athletes in girls' sports.

Clovis will be the site of the state's high school track and field championships this weekend.

Organizers said the news conference was a final push to save girls' sports.

The state's policy for student athletes exploded on the national stage earlier this week after President Trump blasted California lawmakers.

The CIF says the second-place finisher can share the state title if a transgender athlete wins at the California women's track and field championships.

Trump referenced a transgender student athlete who qualified for this weekend's track and field championships.

The White House threatened to withhold federal funding to the state if it did not change its rules.

In response to the criticism, the California Interscholastic Federation amended its policies for trans athletes twice over the past few days.

The CIF says the second-place finisher may now share the top spot on the podium if a transgender athlete wins at this weekend's championships.

But at Thursday's news conference, local leaders said those changes weren't good enough.

They called on both the state legislature and the CIF to remove athletes whose gender was assigned male at birth from competing.

"Because the CIF, Governor Newsom and the state legislature have failed our female athletes, there is a distraction that hangs like a cloud over this weekend's events," Clovis Mayor Pro Tem Diane Pearce said. "It's time we stand up and demand a level playing field. Let's stand together for fairness, for opportunity and especially for our girls."

The California Interscholastic Federation said it was extending access for more cisgender athletes to participate in the championship meet.

While some are pushing back on the CIF's rules, there have also been shows of support.

Several organizations, including Equality California, believe it's critical to protect transgender student athletes.

The organization says the number of trans student athletes remains incredibly small.

Equality California's Executive Director Tom Temprano. also said the events of the past few days put the health and well-being of transgender people around the country at risk.

"When these anti-trans policies and attacks are being levied by politicians, we see increases in suicidality and calls to suicide crisis hotlines," Temprano said. "We see increases in bullying and harassment from other students. Again, these are not just words from adults in positions in power. They are directing attention and threats of everything up to violence at kids."

The US Department of Justice says it has launched an investigation into whether California is violating Title IX federal law with its policies regarding transgender athletes in girls sports.