'Stay out of the water': Dangerous surf claims one life in Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a warning for beachgoers and surfers along the coast. The National Weather Service says a dangerous surf advisory is in effect for Bay Area beaches until Monday at 9 p.m. Sadly, the hazardous conditions have claimed one life in Sonoma County, where authorities say high waves swept a person into the Pacific on Sunday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department says first responders located the body of a man Sunday morning who was standing on rocks near the shore when he got swept into the ocean by a crashing wave. It happened at Gerstle Cove campground near Fort Ross.

"Even at ankle level, it can sweep you out there," said SFFD captain Samuel Manchaca.

At Ocean Beach in San Francisco, fire captain Samuel Menchaca was warning folks to beware of dangerous surf and rogue waves.

"Inexperienced swimmers and surfers need to be very aware of these conditions. It's our recommendation to stay out of the water at this time and come back when it's a little more calm," said Manchaca.

Many Bay Area beaches do not have lifeguards on duty.

In Pacifica, ocean spray was over the seawall on Beach Boulevard. Rai Randall brought her umbrella for protection.

"But I was sitting in the car, I kept seeing the water come up with the wall - I said, should I get out? I'm not ready to get wet so I got my umbrella but it's not working," Randall said.

Capitola closed its beach and wharf Saturday for several hours because of the high surf. Police said numerous people had to be rescued, but no injuries reported.

Gusty winds and blowing sand, getting the attention of a lot of folks, too. Kite surfers say these are the days they train for, minus the hazardous surf.

"If didn't have a kite, I'd be a lot more scared but having the kite gives you a little more power, feels safer," said Peter De Boursac.