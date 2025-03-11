Season one of the popular series is streaming now on Hulu.

Sterling K. Brown on 'Paradise' season 2: "They don't know what they're about to get!"

"Paradise" star and EP Sterling K. Brown hints that fans "don't know what they're about to get" with season two, which starts filming "soon." Season one is streaming now on Hulu.

"Paradise" star and EP Sterling K. Brown hints that fans "don't know what they're about to get" with season two, which starts filming "soon." Season one is streaming now on Hulu.

"Paradise" star and EP Sterling K. Brown hints that fans "don't know what they're about to get" with season two, which starts filming "soon." Season one is streaming now on Hulu.

"Paradise" star and EP Sterling K. Brown hints that fans "don't know what they're about to get" with season two, which starts filming "soon." Season one is streaming now on Hulu.

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SOME SPOILERS FOR SEASON ONE OF "PARADISE"

"Have you watched 'Paradise?'"

"I have a theory about 'Paradise.'"

"Give 'Paradise' all the Emmys!"

If you've been scrolling social media lately, you've probably seen posts similar to this. Hulu's "Paradise" has people talking, screaming and coming up with theories on how they think the story will go.

The series follows Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, played by Sterling K. Brown, who protects President Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden. Collins finds the President dead and has to figure out what happened. We also find out that the President and a select group of Americans are now living in a bunker that was built in a Colorado mountain. Secrets were revealed and audiences were kept at the edge of their seats throughout season one.

"When you set out on a show like this you hope that you hook people and we got lucky. Well, not really lucky, (we have) just like tremendously talented people and interesting storytelling," Marsden told On The Red Carpet.

"I think it's rare to be a part of something that not only is a critical hit but it's also a popular hit. Audiences and critics alike are both gravitating towards the show and I think that's rare," said Sarah Shahi, who plays Dr. Gabriella Torabi.

"I think we've had such a good combination of people connecting with some of the grief and loss that it touches on and then also falling in love with all the characters," said Nicole Brydon Bloom, who plays Agent Jane Driscoll.

The episode that's been getting the most attention is seven, which is mostly flashbacks of how a natural disaster decimated most of our planet, how the President addressed the country with the truth and how many of those who live in the bunker ended up there. It also reveals how Xavier's children made it to the bunker but not his wife.

"You've got guns, you've (an) got end-of-the-world story, you've got a husband and wife story. I mean the doors are closing as the people are rushing toward, it's all the things you'd want from a great tragedy," said Krys Marshall who plays Agent Robinson.

"Most folks seem to be very satisfied with how the season ended but yeah, now we gotta see what happens next. LIke, it has a certain propulsion to it that I think is infectious," Brown said. "As an audience member, I enjoy the ride."

Not only is Brown an audience member and star, he is also an executive producer. On The Red Carpet asked for a hint about season 2, which begins filming soon.

"It is what you expect in terms of what's happening on the outside. But the way in which we tell the story is always gonna be slightly unexpected," he said calmly.

But as he continued talking about what's to come, he got more and more enthusiastic.

"It's so good. Like, it's SO good," Brown said.

"As a fan of the show, as a fan of TV, I read it and I started doing a little dance. Like, I do a little dance because I'm like 'oh, they don't know what they're about to get.' But what they're about to get is something dope, baby! It's gonna be hot! It's great. It's great!"

Brown's tease - and happy dance, which you can see in the video above - had On The Red Carpet wondering what could come next in season two. Could we see more of the backstories of Jane and her obsession with that Wii?

"She wanted what she wanted and she asked politely, you know," Bloom said slyly.

"I would love to know more about her," she continued.

Julianne Nicholson says she got some hints from creator Dan Fogelman about her character, Sinatra.

"He's given me a lot of broad strokes, but not how I get there. So there's a lot of information to reveal and I'm excited to see how it actually happens," Nicholson explained.

"We're gonna start shooting very, very soon so that you don't have to wait too long. So enjoy the burn, enjoy the not knowing, enjoy the waiting and then we can deliver you something special."

Season one of "Paradise" is streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

