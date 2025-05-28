"They're really inspiring...that's why we're all here, and we all love their music, collectively."

Hundreds of 'Stray Kids' fans line up ahead of K-pop group's concert at SF's Oracle Park

Hundreds of 'Stray Kids' fans lined up in San Francisco to get a chance at a choice spot for the global K-pop sensation's concert at Oracle Park.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of excited Stray Kids fans lined up in San Francisco for merch and to get a chance at a choice spot for the global K-pop sensation's concert Wednesday night at Oracle Park.

The K-pop boy band from South Korea has limited tours and a global fan base.

Stray Kids perform live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

ABC7 News reporter Gloria Rodriguez hung out with fans known simply as "Stay."

They say they waited to get into the VIP gate so they can then get a spot in the pit, and are prepared to wait for hours. They say it's worth it.

"They're just. they're really inspiring, I think to a lot of people. That's why we're all here, and we all love their music, collectively," said Astra Jeong, a Stray fan.

"What about their music? Do you love so much?" asked Rodriguez.

"It's really energetic and the lyrics are very meaningful to a lot of people, including me," Jeong replied.

Stray fan Alivia Johnson is excited for the group after years of waiting. She says she loves their passion for music.

"They are very dedicated. No matter everything they went through from the beginning to now, they still push through and now they're as big as they are so it's cool," she said.

There was another line for merchandise.

Many of the fans say they'll get their merch and stick around for the show this evening.

It starts at 7:30 p.m.