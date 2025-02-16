SF medical examiner says no foul play in OpenAI whistleblower's death last November

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Medical Examiner says there was no foul play in an OpenAI whistleblower's death last November.

The examiner's office had ruled the death a suicide but only released its official report on Friday.

It found that 26-year-old Suchir Balaji died by suicide.

His death sparked a flood of conspiracy theories alleging he was assassinated for agreeing to testify against the company in a lawsuit.

His parents believed their son had been murdered, and they sued the city to release his records.

