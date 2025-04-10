Bay Area businesses look to get piece of Super Bowl LX action

Bay Area business owners have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be a part of Super Bowl LX.

Bay Area business owners have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be a part of Super Bowl LX.

Bay Area business owners have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be a part of Super Bowl LX.

Bay Area business owners have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be a part of Super Bowl LX.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area business owners have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be a part of Super Bowl LX. The NFL is looking to subcontract with local vendors.

Think anyone from carpenters to bakers -- like Christina Jack.

Oakland resident Jack opened her home-based business, Cookie Maven Bakes in 2021.

She has big ideas of how she could bring her cookies to game day events.

"I picture VIP suites, I picture parties, welcome bag gifts, I picture desert bars," Jack said.

RELATED: NFL, New Orleans officials hand Super Bowl host committee duties to Bay Area delegation

Jack was one of around 120 business owners who attended a networking event held inside EA Sports in Redwood City.

Executives from the NFL, Bay Area Host Committee and the 49ers were there.

Business owners in attendance are under the Super Bowl LX Source Program.

NFL Senior Director Nicki Uwell moderated a panel of event producers.

"We're such a global big brand that they don't think those opportunities are for them," Uwell said.

Since not everyone attending the Super Bowl will have time to explore restaurants, food becomes essential to showcase from local caterers and restaurants.

"Football brings people together and so does food, and that's really key when we start talking about our events is the local culture, and the traditions of the food they really come to life at our events," Uwell said.

When it comes to lighting, sound, and video, Lawrence Arevalo hopes his company, Verducci Event Productions, will be selected.

"How I'd feel? Oh my gosh I'd be so excited. I mean, this is the Super Bowl you know," Arevalo said.

Vendors could be selected this summer or closer to the event. And if these local vendors deliver on quality, they could be a longtime subcontractor.

Zaileen Janmohamed, president of Bay Area Host Committee, said the amazing thing when sporting events come into the market, so much can happen for the community.

"Business opportunities that really have a bottom-line impact, and that's what the focus should be about. The event is going to come and go. It's going to be here a week, it's going to be here next year. But it's going to come and go in a week, it's the impact that happens beyond that week of what you can actually do with your life because the event actually came into the region," Janmohamed said.

These business owners do have an intense application process to go through.

"We're so proud to be from the Bay Area, and so to be part of such an exclusive event such a worldwide event would be just amazing," Arevalo said.

Executives with the NFL said they plan to be in the Bay Area monthly now to engage with the community and do site visits.