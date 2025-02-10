NFL, New Orleans officials hand Super Bowl host committee duties to Bay Area delegation

NFL and New Orleans officials are handing off Super Bowl host committee duties to a Bay Area delegation for next year's game at Levi's Stadium.

NFL and New Orleans officials are handing off Super Bowl host committee duties to a Bay Area delegation for next year's game at Levi's Stadium.

NFL and New Orleans officials are handing off Super Bowl host committee duties to a Bay Area delegation for next year's game at Levi's Stadium.

NFL and New Orleans officials are handing off Super Bowl host committee duties to a Bay Area delegation for next year's game at Levi's Stadium.

NEW ORLEANS (KGO) -- Now that Super Bowl LIX is over in New Orleans, all eyes are on Santa Clara and the Bay Area to take the reins in preparation for hosting next year's game.

An event Monday morning is handing off host committee duties. Levi's Stadium is set to host Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, a decade after hosting in 2016.

This is a duty officials have already been busy getting ready for over the past year and a half.

MORE: Here's what improvements are coming to Levi's Stadium ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl

Officials from the NFL and New Orleans are passing the ceremonial football to a Bay Area delegation including San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Mahan is among the Bay Area officials who spent the weekend in New Orleans for the game. His office says he spent time looking in at other events in the city happening around the Super Bowl.

He also took part in two days of intense meetings with the NFL and the New Orleans committee.

MORE: Bay Area Host Committee agrees to cover all costs incurred by City of Santa Clara for 2026 World Cup

Levi's Stadium is in the middle of a $200 million renovation to prepare, despite being nearly 11 years old.

That includes installing a new LED field lighting system and new video boards that will be the largest 4K display in the league.

The Bay Area Host Committee estimates hosting the Super Bowl could have an economic impact anywhere from $370 million to $630 million, with up to about $160 million of that just in Santa Clara County.