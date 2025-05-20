Suspicious package shuts down VTA light rail station in San Jose; shelter-in-place lifted

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A suspicious package shut down a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail station in San Jose on Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The item has been described as a Thermos-type container with wires attached to it.

A call came in shortly before 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious package near a bench at VTA's Karina station near North First Street and Karina Court.

People at businesses surrounding the station were ordered to shelter in place while the Sheriff's Office bomb squad investigates the package.

Both directions of N. First St. have reopened to traffic and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted. The bomb squad remains on the scene.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.