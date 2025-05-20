24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fire closes San Leandro BART station, causing major impacts with partially suspended train service

Bay City News logo
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 1:17PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- A fire forced transit officials to close BART's San Leandro station early Tuesday morning and partially suspend train service.

Around 5:10 a.m., BART officials advised the public that there was a fire at the San Leandro station. Ten minutes later, the station was announced closed.

BART service was suspended between the Berryessa, Dublin/Pleasanton and Lake Merritt stations due to the fire. Commuters are advised to seek alternate forms of transportation.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW