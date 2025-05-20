Fire closes San Leandro BART station, causing major impacts with partially suspended train service

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- A fire forced transit officials to close BART's San Leandro station early Tuesday morning and partially suspend train service.

Around 5:10 a.m., BART officials advised the public that there was a fire at the San Leandro station. Ten minutes later, the station was announced closed.

BART service was suspended between the Berryessa, Dublin/Pleasanton and Lake Merritt stations due to the fire. Commuters are advised to seek alternate forms of transportation.

