BART's Green Line service down as impacts continue from fire at San Leandro station

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- BART's Green Line is still down Wednesday morning as the transit system continues to recover after a fire shut down three major lines Tuesday morning.

While some disruptions continue, BART says full service to all 50 stations resumed Wednesday morning after they made repairs, inspections, and tested equipment and the track.

An early morning fire that damaged cable and train control equipment forced the San Leandro BART station to close, and suspended train service between the Lake Merritt, Berryessa and Dublin stations.

The fire was first reported at the San Leandro station around 5 a.m. Tuesday. It disrupted service between Berryessa, Dublin/Pleasanton and Lake Merritt for most of the day.

Limited trains resumed around 5:30 p.m., but for many, their commute was already upended.

One commuter we heard from said she was impacted by yesterday's fire and also the system-wide outage nearly two weeks ago caused by a computer issue.

"It's an inconvenience for people that have to get into work and they can't work remotely," Itzel Rodriguez of San Jose said. "It's definitely not fun to have to make alternate plans and tell everyone that is counting on you at work that you are going to be in at 11 instead of 9 a.m."

A BART spokesperson did apologize to riders Tuesday for the inconvenience. He said that aside from the fire and the system-wide outage caused by the computer issue, it's typically a reliable system and ridership is up.

While all 50 stations are open, trains running between Bay Fair and Coliseum stations will be running at reduced speeds.

The cause of Tuesday's fire is still being investigated.