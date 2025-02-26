Taxes 2025: 7 On Your Side, tax experts answer viewer questions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have a question about taxes or filing your tax returns? 7 On Your Side is here to help.

On Wednesday, March 5 from 3 to 7 PM, 7 On Your Side and a team of tax experts will answer your questions about changes to the tax law, new deductions, deadlines, and much more.

We will post viewer questions and their answers on this page, so be on the lookout for your question right here -- plus you may learn new things through other people's questions!

Take a look at the questions and answers from last year's tax chat here.

Take a look at more stories by 7 On Your Side.

RELATED VIDEOS & STORIES:



If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live