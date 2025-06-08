Experts are now recommending common baby exercise 'tummy time' for adults: Here's why

Tummy time -- that classic technique that babies use to strengthen their own necks and backs -- is now catching on with adults.

Social media is calling it "tech neck" -- the hunched over position that is common when you're on your computer at work or scrolling on your phone.

Experts have a surprising and easy way to help you out.

Tech neck is caused by tilting your head forward while using electronic devices, and it's leaving a real mark on our bodies.

"One of my colleagues and I, we'll look at one another at their desk and say, 'Hey, your tech neck is showing,'" said tech worker Lukas Ziemba. "I'm definitely cognizant of smaller aches and pains. Um, I've only been at our company for two years now and was formerly a teacher, and I never experienced any of those pains before switching into the tech space."

One study found that up to 67% of cellphone users have tech neck and related neck complaints. Neck pain is the fourth leading cause of disability worldwide.

"Someone who's doing seated desk work hunched over, they tend to get a little bit more frequency of pain," said Gina Williams, who is a physical therapist.

But could the solution to all of our tech neck woes be as simple as getting some tummy time?

That's right: tummy time -- that classic technique that babies use to strengthen their own necks and backs -- is now catching on with adults.

"Tummy time definitely is important for the little ones. But, it's also important for us," Williams said. "It's basically getting our bodies on our stomach, so we can take the pressure off of all those back muscles."

Here's how it works:

"So, you just lie on your tummy, getting tummy time like you're a two-year-old, toddler or an infant and just relaxing," Williams said. "And sometimes you can just text through here or scroll on your computer, but it's a different position than just sitting in your chair hunched over all day."

You can start with just five minutes a day.

When it comes to using your phone, doctors recommend you take regular breaks, adjust your screen height and work on that core strength to better support your posture.

"The better our posture, the more upright our body is, the longer we'll be able to stay upright and move pain free," Williams said.