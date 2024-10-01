Tesla catches fire in garage, burns house down after flooding from Hurricane Helene | VIDEO

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Hurricane Helene brought more than water and wind damage to one Florida home.

A Sarasota family shared a Nest video showing the moment their Tesla burst into flames, which caused their home to burn down.

Morgan Hodges said the Tesla Model X Plaid was parked in the garage during the storm on Friday.

The car was not plugged in, and the family elevated the car when six to eight inches of water started to flood the garage.

Nine people were inside the home when the fire happened, at least two were awake and quickly realized the garage was engulfed in flames.

Everyone made it out safely, but the home was destroyed.

Pinellas County Officials advised residents with electric vehicles exposed to saltwater to move them at least 50 feet away from their homes.

Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region Thursday night as a major Category 4 hurricane.

At least 132 people have been killed by Helene in six states -- Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia -- the Associated Press reported Monday.

