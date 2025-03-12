Bay Area joins nationwide protests against Tesla, Elon Musk: 'Stop destroying our government'

Bay Area opposers are looking for ways to drop Tesla's stock in the wake of Elon Musk and President Trump's downsizing of the federal government.

Bay Area opposers are looking for ways to drop Tesla's stock in the wake of Elon Musk and President Trump's downsizing of the federal government.

Bay Area opposers are looking for ways to drop Tesla's stock in the wake of Elon Musk and President Trump's downsizing of the federal government.

Bay Area opposers are looking for ways to drop Tesla's stock in the wake of Elon Musk and President Trump's downsizing of the federal government.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Law enforcement agencies across the country are investigating a series of attacks that have damaged Tesla showrooms, charging stations and vehicles.

The violence is linked to CEO Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's effort to drastically reduce the size of the federal government.

Musk has been leading DOGE, the group in charge of firing thousands of federal employees.

MORE: CA Tesla owners receiving threats to sell their cars, or they'll be vandalized: report

Now, his companies have become the target of protests.

Tesla stock is down 50% since the election and sales have been well below expectations.

Protesters in the Bay Area say they don't approve of violence, but they do have a strong message for Musk and Trump.

MORE: As Tesla stock falls, some pension fund managers worry and critics rage

"We're not interested in damaging vehicles or harming people or property. We are interested in taking down the stock price of Tesla so that we can send a clear message to Elon Musk and to Donald Trump that they need to stop destroying our government," said Evan Sutton a Tesla protester.

Some Tesla drivers have been selling their cars in protest, and others have been buying anti-Tesla stickers with sayings like "Elon killed my resale value."

Trump is continuing to support Musk, condemning protests and boycotts of the Tesla brand. He purchased a Tesla this week, showcasing it on the White House lawn on Tuesday.