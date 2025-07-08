Could California see Texas-level flash flooding? Experts say yes

While extreme rainfall events are less common in the Golden State than in the South, scientists warn that flash flooding is becoming increasingly likely as climate change reshapes our weather patterns.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the death toll from flash flooding in Central Texas exceeds 100 people and is expected to rise, climate experts warn that what seems like the unthinkable could happen in California.

"We're flooding like we didn't use to flood, and it's causing all sorts of problems," said Dr. William Sweet with NOAA.

Sweet says storm surges and precipitation events are growing not only more frequent, but more intense.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma agrees, saying California has a unique set of vulnerabilities.

"A lot of times we think about this threat during the monsoon season, because that is a time when we can see a lot of moisture move across our state," said Tuma. "We thought about it a lot during the drought years of the last decade because we had a similar topography. Our soil was really dry. That means runoff happens really easily, but this is a threat that we have to face yearly."

California has already seen the consequences. A 2017 national flood study warned the West Coast was becoming more prone to flash flooding - and that same year, devastating floods hit San Jose, swamping neighborhoods along Coyote Creek.

Unlike Texas, California isn't as exposed to tropical moisture. But Tuma said a perfect storm of conditions could still lead to major destruction. In Texas, he said the three biggest contributing factors were mainly the leftover moisture in the atmosphere from Tropical Storm Barry, the hilly terrain in Central Texas, and "exceptional drought."

"We watch the tropics. We watch the Eastern Pacific for storms forming near Mexico," Tuma said. "Sometimes that moisture can work its way up to California, and we can see it drop a lot of moisture in a short amount of time - flooding similar to what we're seeing across other parts of the country."

In Texas, there are growing questions about the lack of warnings and readiness ahead of the recent deadly floods. Tuma recommends Californians double-check their phone settings to ensure they receive emergency alerts, especially as climate patterns shift.