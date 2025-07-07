EXPLAINER: What caused the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas

Here are the circumstances that created heavy rainfall across Central Texas over the July 4th holiday weekend leading to devastating and deadly flooding.

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KGO) -- Heavy and persistent rainfall fell across Central Texas over the July 4th holiday weekend leading to catastrophic flooding.

Three different moisture sources were aimed at Texas creating the devastating flooding.

The jet stream sent moisture from the Pacific Ocean eastward across the state. At the same time high pressure over the Gulf also sent moisture into Texas.

Lastly tropical moisture from what was once Tropical Storm Barry supercharged the rainfall rates.

All three of these sources converged across Mason and Kerr counties in central Texas where rainfall exceeded a foot in some spots.