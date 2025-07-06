Thousands show up to SF's iconic Fillmore Jazz Festival, which was almost canceled this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of music lovers packed the streets Saturday for San Francisco's iconic Fillmore Jazz Festival.

"I love all the bands," said Sheryl Pearson, a Fairfield resident. "The bands are good, the food is good, the clothing is good. They got a lot of stuff for you to buy, and I love it.

Saturday marked day one of the two-day free event, spanning 12 blocks and featuring multiple stages.

"Fillmore District. It's just what it stands for, said San Francisco resident Renita Mason. "You know, jazz, African American art, the culture here, and so it's just a tradition for us. We come every year."

But this year, the festival almost didn't happen. Organizers briefly canceled the event a few months ago, citing a lack of funding.

"I don't understand that because it needs to go on every single year. This is a place to bring all people together, all nationalities and all colors. Everybody really," said Pearson.

"We were really disappointed when it was canceled a couple of months ago, and then when I checked the website again and it was back," said Jon Lynch, who was born and raised in San Francisco and now lives in San Bruno. "Thank the merchants, here, this is a beautiful day.

The Fillmore Merchants Association is the festival's organizer, and the president says shortly after announcing the cancellation, a non-profit founded by a crypto billionaire stepped in.

"I got a call from an anonymous donor who wanted to facilitate the jazz festival through Avenue Green Light to keep it going," said Tim Omi, President Fillmore Merchants Association.

As for the festival's future, a new nonprofit has been established for people to donate.

"Contribute to the Fillmore Jazz Special Preservation Fund for the continuance of this amazing festival," said Omi. "Next year is going to be our 40th, and so we really want to come out with a bang."

The two-day festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.