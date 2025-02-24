New gourmet toast bar in Danville gives more than a slice of bread: Here's a look

Toastique located in Danville, Calif., is a cafe style restaurant serving more than just bread with a casual chic vibe.

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Linh Jee and Sophia Cheng have wanted to open a business together for years. The two friends, after careful consideration, decided that Toastique was a great option.

Danville was an even better location.

"We've been friends for a long time. Bay Area natives and we met at San Francisco State, so we decided Danville would be the best spot. I like the community feel. Everyone rides their bikes downtown, very walkable. The Space is perfect in the heart of downtown where everything happens," says Sophia, co-owner of Toastique.

Toastique is a cafe style restaurant with a casual chic vibe.

The food uses hearty and healthy toasts and tops it off with fresh beautiful ingredients.

"I really just believe that you eat with your eyes first. Think about our avocado toast, it's not just bread with avocados in it. There's watermelon radishes, tomatoes, chili oil, and it's just very colorful. Every time you see it, you're going to want to eat it," adds Linh, co-owner of Toastique.

From smoothies to juices, gourmet toasts with fresh locks, avocado, or tuna, Toastique offers a little something for everyone. Wine and bubbly cocktails in tow.

"You will leave here feeling full and not sluggish, not feeling that you just ate something that is not good for you," says Jee.

Linh and Sophia have managed to bring this new option to Danville, and so far, it's better than sliced bread.

You can learn more about Toastique here.