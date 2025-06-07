Today on ABC: Golden State Valkyries face the Las Vegas Aces at SF's Chase Center

The Valkyries face the Aces at Chase Center. Tipoff is at noon. You can also watch the game on ABC7, followed by "After the Game"

The Golden State Valkyries face the Las Vegas Aces Saturday at San Francisco's Chase Center. Tipoff is at noon. You can also watch the game on ABC7. It will be followed by "After the Game" with live postgame reaction.

Las Vegas Aces (4-2, 2-1 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (2-5, 1-3 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 12 p.m. PT

Phoenix Mercury's Kathryn Westbeldgets stoppedon by Golden State Valkyries' Cecilia Zandalasini and Valkyries' Temi Fagbenle during WNBA game Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Phoenix. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries enters the matchup with Las Vegas Aces as losers of four games in a row.

Golden State hits the court for the eighth game in franchise history. The Valkyries fell to the Phoenix Mercury 86-77 in their most recent game.

Las Vegas went 27-13 overall and 12-8 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

ABC7 contributed to this report