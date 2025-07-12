NASCAR returns to Sonoma Raceway for weekend of vrooming excitement for thousands of fans

NASCAR is returning to Sonoma Raceway and thousands of racing fans are in Wine Country for all the thrills.

NASCAR is returning to Sonoma Raceway and thousands of racing fans are in Wine Country for all the thrills.

NASCAR is returning to Sonoma Raceway and thousands of racing fans are in Wine Country for all the thrills.

NASCAR is returning to Sonoma Raceway and thousands of racing fans are in Wine Country for all the thrills.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the unmistakable roar of engines can be heard for miles this weekend. NASCAR is returning to Sonoma Raceway and thousands of racing fans are in Wine Country for all the thrills.

You've really got to hear it to believe it. NASCAR weekend is back at Sonoma Raceway.

"This is something you just don't hear, but you also feel," said Scott Cooper from Sonoma Raceway.

Those feels might make it the most immersive experience you can have at a sports event.

"It's been a tradition for us," said James Green.

MORE: Bay Area sisters to start their engines in NHRA drag racing at Sonoma Raceway

Green From American Canyon brought his three kids and their ear protection.

"It's a must. It's pretty loud. You've got to protect the kid's ears," Green said.

"This year is the only NASCAR race weekend in the state of California, so that makes a special weekend even more special," Cooper said.

Cars and drivers are on the move every which way at the track and fans converging from near and far.

Dale and Beth Hoeper from Fort Bragg brought the love for their favorite driver, Elk Grove-native Kyle Larson who's going for his third victory as a cup series driver and defending winner from last year.

MORE: NASCAR unveils electric SUV, but the race series isn't giving gasoline the boot

"We used to live in Sacramento, so he's our hometown guy. It's a huge crowd and everyone so everyone is friendly, respectful, kind, and the vibe is wonderful," said Beth Hoeper.

If you can't qualify for the track, there's always a racing simulator fans can try out.

The weather was toasty, but there's lots of shade for the fans.

"We've got strategically placed tent structures and water stations to keep people cool. The race fans are a hearty bunch. They're kind of used to this," Cooper said.

The big event is Sunday with the Toyota-Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series. The raceway says 40,000 fans are expected and tickets are still available.