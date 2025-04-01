Transgender Day of Visibility in Bay Area takes on different tone in Trump's 2nd term

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Transgender Day of Visibility, LGBTQ+ advocates in the Bay Area gathered to celebrate the lives of transgender people, but this year's event was also marked by growing concerns over policies coming out of Washington that activists say threaten their rights.

Dozens of demonstrators in San Jose rallied Monday, chanting and holding signs in support of transgender rights.

"It's a celebration of trans joy," said Sara Fernando, one of the attendees.

But many in the community say the fight for equality has taken on new urgency.

"There's been a lot of fear tactics being spread lately," said Benny Arana Ohara, a San Jose resident. "There's a lot of intentional misinformation to dehumanize this community."

Advocates point to President Donald Trump's recent rhetoric and executive actions. Since taking office, Trump has implemented policies that restrict transgender rights, including a ban on transgender people serving in the military, the prohibition of federal funds for youth gender-affirming care, and barring transgender girls from participating in women's sports from kindergarten through college. Additionally, on Inauguration Day, Trump announced that the federal government would recognize only two sexes on official documents such as passports. Several federal judges have ruled against Trump in response to lawsuits, with many of the executive orders now on pause.

Less than 1% of the U.S. population identifies as transgender.

Other local advocates say while they are discouraged by efforts to restrict trans rights, they are determined to fight back.

"We lead great lives here in the Bay Area, and we want people to see us as people," said Suzanne Ford, executive director of San Francisco Pride. "We want everybody to know that we do exist. We've always been here. We're just a little more out about it now than maybe we were 50 years ago and we want you to know who we are."

Ford and other advocates are hosting an event Wednesday to discuss legislation that target the rights and livelihoods of trans people.