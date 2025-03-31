Transgender Day of Visibility celebration held in SF amid increasing attacks on community

A night of music, jaw-dropping fashion and even a red carpet was part of San Francisco's 16th annual Transgender Day of Visibility celebration.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was a night of music, jaw-dropping fashion and even a red carpet.

All of it was part of San Francisco's 16th annual Transgender Day of Visibility celebration.

"This event is really just all-encompassing to empower folks to feel the love and the joy. There's a red carpet. People are urged to dress to impress in however they feel most comfortable and affirmed," said Eli Berry, the communications director for the Transgender Day of Visibility Committee.

The event was a special night for many in this tight-knit community. It was a way to recognize the achievements of transgender and gender-diverse people and push back against false narratives and discrimination -- a critical task for both trans people themselves and their allies.

"I think everybody in the world needs support. And especially in communities that are small, that are not as visible and not as understood," said Debby Anziano.

In recent years, the trans community has come under increasing attack.

Over the past year, hundreds of anti-trans bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country.

Suzanne Ford, who serves as the executive director of San Francisco Pride, says events like these are even more important, given the current environment.

"In a lot of red states now, people are trying not to be visible. They're trying to keep their heads down. Stay out of trouble. And that's a terrible way to live," Ford said.

Despite that adversity, many here say they're determined to make Sunday's event a joyful time.

Using it as fuel to continue to fight, not just for their own rights, but for others too, who might not be able to do it themselves.

"Because, ultimately, love is why we're here. And love is what's being challenged," Berry said.

In 2024, the Board of Supervisors voted to make San Francisco a sanctuary city for transgender people.