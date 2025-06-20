Nonprofit starts petition to reverse Trump's planned cuts to 988 LGBTQ+ youth crisis services

The Trevor Project has started a petition to reverse the Trump administration's planned cuts to the 988 LGBTQ+ youth crisis services.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth is at risk of being taken away.

988 offers a 24/7, specialized suicide prevention line for LGBTQ+ youth, but the Trump Administration announced the program will be cut next month.

During a month meant for pride, the LGBTQ+ community feels under attack.

The Trump administration has announced cuts to funding and programs, leading to a significant threat to millions across the country and here in the Bay Area.

"It is a collapse of a network of support that the government has put together so that the people of this country can be more functional," Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center president Gabrielle Antolovich said.

Cuts include the removal of explicit mandates for LGBTQ+ health priorities within the CDC and funding cuts to investigations of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also just announced it will end the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline's LGBTQ+ youth specialized services next month.

"This lifeline has had more than 1.3 million people use it in less than three years," The Trevor Project interim vice president of advocacy and public affairs Mark Henson said. "And the concept of it being shutdown abruptly with short-notice is devastating."

The Trevor Project is a national nonprofit that provides suicide prevention efforts for the LGBTQ+ community.

Henson says 35% of LGBTQ+ youth have strongly considered suicide and they are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

He adds demand has increased to one contact every 1.5 minute, according to their latest data.

The Trevor Project has started a petition to reverse the planned cuts.

"This is about people, not about politics," Henson said. "We can disagree on different issues, but we should all agree, Republicans, Independents and Democrats, that we come together to help support our youth."

The cuts will impact the Trevor Project, but not shut it down completely.

The State of California is investing $4.7 billion towards what's known as "A Master Plan for Kids' Mental Health," which includes continuing a partnership with the Trevor Project to keep support lines open.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can find resources on The Trevor Project's website by clicking here.